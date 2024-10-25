2 men posed as rideshare drivers to commit robberies in Miami Beach: Police

Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as rideshare drivers to commit robberies in Miami Beach, according to a police press release.

Fevry Gentillon, 43, and Kebert Jean, 56, are accused of multiple robberies “targeting inebriated individuals within Miami Beach’s Entertainment District.”

Police started investigating after receiving several reports about similar crimes, but an exact number or accounts were not immediately available.

Fevry Gentillon (left), 43, and Kebert Jean (right), 56

Gentillon and Jean face charges including armed robbery with a firearm, strong-arm robbery, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, organized scheme to defraud, identity theft, unlawful possession of a credit or debit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft in the third degree.

Anyone with information or who may have been targeted by the men is asked to contact the Miami Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 305-673-7945.