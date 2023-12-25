2 mobile homes destroyed after fire breaks out in Fort Lauderdale

Two mobile homes were destroyed after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale early Christmas morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, just after 5 a.m. Monday crews were notified of a mobile home on fire at 6782 NW 1 Ave in Fort Lauderdale.

Units arrived to find one mobile home fully engulfed in flames. While on scene, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department alerted crews that an second trailer was on fire a few lots down.

FLFR personnel investigated and found a second trailer with significant fire throughout.

Commanders requested additional units to supplement those on scene handling two working fires.

Crews on scene were able to bring both incidents under control without injury to citizens or firefighters.

"We've lived here 19 years and this has never happened," said one neighbor.

The cause of both fires is under investigation, but officials said neither mobile home was being occupied by residents.

The American Red Cross disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to the five people that were impacted by the fire, including three children.