2 People Hospitalized After Late Night Shooting Near Popular Miami Beach Restaurants

Two people were shot after a late-night incident Monday at a location near several popular Miami Beach restaurants.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said officers arrived at the scene near 1st Street and Ocean Drive, near both the Prime 112 and Prime Italian restaurants, and found two people who had been shot.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Both victims, one with a gun shot wound to the shoulder and another who was shot in the leg, were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not released their identities or conditions at this time.

Officers temporarily closed the Macarthur Causeway as part of the investigation, but it was reopened shortly after several possible subjects in the shooting were detained.

Officials did not say if the victims had been eating at either of the restaurants or any details surrounding the shooting as witnesses were being interviewed in the case.

The 100 block of Ocean Drive remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.