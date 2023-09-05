2 people hurt, suspects sought after shooting in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

Two people were injured and police were searching for suspects after a shooting in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines Police said the shooting happened at a community in the area of 11801 Pembroke Road.

Two victims were found and were being treated by fire rescue, officials said. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Officers are searching for a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area. Two victims were located & are being treated by Fire-Rescue.



Access to the area immediately surrounding the community clubhouse will be limited while we conduct our investigation.

Officers were searching for a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area, police said.

Investigators believe it wasn't a random shooting and that the victims were targeted by the suspects.

Officials said the crime scene was secured and there was no active threat in the community.

No other information was immediately known.

