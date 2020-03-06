20 Officers Involved in Shootout That Killed UPS Driver: FDLE

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that 20 officers from four different agencies were involved in the shootout that killed four people - including a UPS driver - in the middle of a busy Miramar intersection back in December.

The FDLE said Friday that three officers from the Miramar Police Department, one Pembroke Pines officer, one Florida Highway Patrol officer and 15 officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were involved in the shootout.

Investigators have yet to release who fired the fatal shots that killed UPS driver 27-year-old Frank Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw, a 70-year-old who was driving home from his job and was killed in the crossfire.

The police-involved shootout on December 5 was the conclusion of a jewelry heist in Coral Gables that turned into a cross-county pursuit of two robbery suspects.