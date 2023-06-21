2nd arrest made in execution-style killing caught on camera in North Miami Beach

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an execution-style murder of a man during an apparent robbery in North Miami Beach that was caught on camera, police said.

Mario Fogler, 22, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, North Miami Beach Police said Wednesday.

@myNMBPolice has made a second arrest in connection with the May 30th homicide which occurred in the area of 17060 NW 3ave. Our detectives worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was served. We continue to pray for the victim’s family. pic.twitter.com/Uof2wLJo0x — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 21, 2023

According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on May 30 in the area of Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained by Only in Broward showed what appeared to be three men involved in an altercation next to a car.

At one point, one of the men pulls a gun on the victim, who has his hands up.

The gunman opens fire multiple times, and the victim falls to the ground as the two other men jump in the car and speed off.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, died from his injuries.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Marcuss Ealy, was arrested shortly after the killing in Hollywood. He's also expected to be charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Miami-Dade Corrections, Broward Sheriff's Office Mario Fogler, Marcuss Ealy

Fogler was being held without bond in Miami-Dade Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.