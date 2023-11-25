3 Florida airports rank near the bottom of “Best airports of 2023”

If you’re planning to travel this holiday season, it may be best to look for bus or train tickets as three Florida airports have ranked in the bottom of the top 20 airports in the nation.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal released their 2023 airport rankings where they measured reliability, value and convenience of the nation’s 50 busiest airports - both, midsized and large - placing Miami International Airport at number 14, Fort Lauderdale International Airport at 16 and Orlando International Airport at 17 - out of 20 in the “large airport” category.

With over 4.7 million people are expected to fly out for the holidays this year, according to AAA, this ranking could impact millions of “snowbirds” flying to the state.

The ranking was done using government data, a survey by Dynata and other sources looking at 30 different factors that can affect the trip, like buying a ticket to arriving at the destination.

The Journal then averaged the overall score based on two important factors - “reliability”, and “value and convenience.”

Here’s the entire list: