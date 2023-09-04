3 injured during shooting at apparent party in Lauderhill

Police are investigating after they say at least three people were shot in Lauderhill early Monday morning, with two of the victims sustaining gunshot wounds to the head.

The incident happened during what appears to be a party that began Sunday night. Authorities cleared the scene, but what was left of the party could still be seen Monday morning, with tables and debris on the ground.

Police say officers were already on the scene along Northwest 40th Avenue just across from the Lauderhill Mall for something unrelated.

While officers were on the scene of the unrelated incident, they say they got a call about a man who had been shot elsewhere on the property.

That's when police say they found a man in the parking lot with a single apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Officers then found another victim, a woman with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. A third victim reportedly turned up at the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the front of the head.

Lauderhill police say all three victims are in stable condition.

At this point, police don't have any information on a possible suspect.

Check back with NBC6 for updates as the investigation continues.