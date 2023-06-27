3rd suspect arrested in Homestead armed robbery recorded and posted on social media

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a Homestead armed robbery that was recorded and posted on social media.

Tyler Granum, 18, turned himself in to the Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday, and was charged with armed robbery, an arrest report said.

Two other suspects - 21-year-old Kaya Burgos and 18-year-old Jayden Sanders - were arrested last week in connection with the crime.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kaya Burgos, Jayden Sanders, Tyler Granum

The video of the incident, which was posted on social media and wound up on the Homestead Social Instagram page, allegedly shows Burgos, Sanders, and Granum pointing guns at the victim.

According to an arrest report, Sanders had asked the victim if he wanted to come to the beach with some friends. When the victim entered the car, the suspects held a rifle and two semi-automatic firearms to his head, the report said.

Burgos demanded the victim's belongings, and he handed over his iPhone, sneakers, gold chain, and camera, the report said.

Granum can be seen choking the victim and threatening to kill him in the video, police said.

The report said the victim was told to get out of the car near the intersection of Southwest 353rd Street and 18th Avenue in Homestead, where the suspects challenged him to a fight.

After the fight, Sanders returned the victim's property, except for his gold chain, which Granum kept, the report said.

All three suspects were charged with armed robbery and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.