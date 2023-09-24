6 dead, 1 critical after train crashes into vehicle in Florida

Six people are dead and one is still in critical condition after a train struck a car on Saturday night in Plant City.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies the crash happened on Highway 92 near the Jim Lefler Circle area.

The deputies also say the black Cadillac Escalade was on its way to a quinceañera party when the driver crossed the unmarked tracks, had no arms and just a stop sign before being hit by the freight train.

"The word devastating doesn't even begin to describe the tragedy that unfolded here," said Sheriff Chad Chronister through a press conference. "Hillsborough County lost a family today, and our hearts are shattered."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An update by the Sheriff's office confirmed that the driver of the SUV, Jose G. Hernandez, 52, passed away overnight, while the passenger in the front seat, Guillermo E. Gama III, 23, is still in critical condition.

Sheriff Chronister also confirmed that Enedelia Hernandez, 51, and the four other passengers in the rear seat passed away.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.