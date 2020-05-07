6 Things to Know – Barber Closing Doors After Fines, Single Mom Gets Helping Hand in Pandemic

It’s Thursday, May 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Breaking overnight, officers are investigation an overnight shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the Caraf Oil gas station located near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 87th Street around 1:30 a.m., finding the body of a 30-year-old man at the scene that had been shot to death. Investigators say the victim had a verbal dispute with a 36-year-old man at the gas station when that man took out a handgun and shot the victim several times. The shooter later turned himself into police.

No. 2 - A Miramar barbershop owner who reopened in defiance of emergency orders issued amid the coronavirus outbreak says he is closing his doors after repeated fines from the city.

Lion Style Barbershop owner Daniel Liriano opened for business Tuesday and was promptly given a $65 citation by Miramar Police. He said two women ended up paying for the fine. When his workers started cutting hair again on Wednesday, he was given another citation, this time for $115. But when police said his employees would also face fines if they continued to cut hair, Liriano said he would shut down the business. Liriano said Tuesday he reopened his business out of desperation for himself and his employees.

No. 3 - Florida will look to new ways to expand coronavirus testing, including allowing tests at pharmacies and randomly checking blood donations for antibodies that indicate whether people have recovered from the disease, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

DeSantis held a news conference in Miami to show the state's new mobile testing lab, which will travel to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to conduct rapid testing. It will conduct up to 500 tests a day. He also said the state is giving approval for CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to conduct tests and that he's looking into the possibility of home testing. Testing at those businesses will start with a handful of locations and then expand.

No. 4 - State law enforcement officials will review a complaint against a South Florida sheriff appointed by the governor after the 2018 Parkland high school massacre following accusations that he should have disclosed he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel on Wednesday that the agency has received a complaint against Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and plans to review it. Tony told reporters over the weekend that he didn’t see the need to disclose the 1993 killing to Gov. Ron DeSantis or on other applications during his law enforcement career because he was a juvenile and he was cleared because it was self-defense.

No. 5 - The financial impact of the pandemic is hitting single mother Sabrina Carrivain hard. Over the last few years, "making it" has proved harder and harder. Three years ago, her son Evan was born. Soon she learned she would be a single mother.

She hasn’t worked since March as being a professional hairdresser is not considered an essential worker during this pandemic. Raising her son completely alone in Miami, she says her money has run out and food distribution sites are now part of her daily routine. Click here to see her story from NBC 6 reporter Stephanie Bertini as part of our week long series Helping Hands.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will feel slightly cooler Thursday after the latest front's arrival before what could be a wet weekend across the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.