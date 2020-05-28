6 Things to Know – Flooding Raises Auto Insurance Questions, How to Get More Unemployemnt Benefits

It’s Thursday, May 28th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - After days of downpours in South Florida, residents across South Florida are dealing with the flooding and water damage at their homes.

Miami International Airport picked up 7.40 inches of rain Tuesday, shattering the old daily rainfall record of 3.50 inches set back in 1905. Residents at the Glorieta Gardens apartment complex near Northwest 135th Street and Alexandria Drive say the water damage and sewage smell will likely last for days. The monthly total now sits at 18.88 inches as of Wednesday, more than 14 inches above the amount of rain would typically pick up month to date.

No. 2 - The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit was called off with less than 17 minutes to go in the countdown Wednesday because of thunderclouds and the danger of lightning in Central Florida.

Liftoff was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon. The spacecraft - designed, built and owned by SpaceX - was set to blast off in the afternoon for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight. It would have also marked the first time in nearly a decade that the United States launched astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil.

No. 3 - A man was shot to death as violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters looting stores near a police precinct and setting fires.

Police said they were investigating the death as a homicide and had a suspect in custody, but were still investigating what led to the shooting. Protesters began gathering in the early afternoon near the city's 3rd Precinct station, in the southern part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive.

No. 4 - For Julie Satterley, 2020 has been a difficult year so far. The Oakland Park resident said she was unexpectedly laid off from her job in January, right before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Julie said she had been on several interviews but hadn’t gotten any offers. For people like Julie, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program or PEUC may offer some relief. PEUC allows up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits and up to $275 per week in benefits. Click here for more on this story from NBC 6 Responds reporter Alina Machado.

No. 5 - With the recent flooding across South Florida, many people do not know if their auto policy covers damage caused by flood water.

Your auto policy more than likely covers flood damage, but in some instances, it is optional and comes with an additional price. Click here for a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones and more on what you need to look for in your plan.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will catch a break Thursday and dry out some after an isolated morning shower with the humidity sticking around. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.