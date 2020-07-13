6 Things to Know – Kelly Preston Dies at 57, Florida Sets Another Coronavirus Record

It’s Monday, July 13th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in "Jerry Maguire" to Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Twins," died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old "Grease" actor said in an Instagram post.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

No. 2 - Continuing a week long trend of mind-boggling numbers, the coronavirus numbers released Sunday by the Florida Department of Health set yet another record.

Florida reported 15,300 new cases on Sunday, the highest number on record, bringing its total to 269,811. 45 more reported deaths were confirmed by the state since Saturday for a total of 4,242 since the start of the pandemic.

The state has seen a large increase in cases in the past week, with nearly 69,700 confirmed in the last seven days. Sunday's report showed an 11.25% positivity for new cases, the lowest since at least June 28th.

No. 3 - A Miami Beach hotel announced it would be shuttering its doors until further notice over the current rise of coronavirus cases in the area.

In a statement, the Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar said it was unable to ensure the safety of its employees and guests under "current conditions".

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," The hotel wrote. "Thank you for your continued support during these difficult times and we cannot wait to welcome you all again very soon."

No. 4 - A Plantation family says they are living in a nightmare after a recent coronavirus diagnosis has split the family apart.

Michelle Zymet says she can’t be by the side of her husband who is currently battling the virus in an intensive care unit. Her husband, 42-year-old John Place, has been on a ventilator for 13 days.

“I feel like I’m living a nightmare, like it’s a bad dream and you can’t wake up from it,” Zymet said. The reason she's not allowed to visit her husband is because she also was diagnosed with the virus.

No. 5- Another Major League Soccer match has been postponed. Toronto FC and DC United were scheduled to play Sunday morning, but due to a positive coronavirus test from one team and an inconclusive test from another, the game was delayed for a second time.

The league said they would announce a new date for the game at some point.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, Monday is looking like a typical summer day across South Florida: isolated rain to start the day with scattered storms during the afternoon. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.