6 Things to Know: Local Hospital Ready to Store COVID Vaccine, Pioneer in Miami TV Sports Passes Away

It’s Thursday, December 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A major water main break in a section of downtown Miami on Wednesday caused flooding and problems for commuters and residents and also raised concerns to environmentalists.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said there was a “significant break” at 201 South Biscayne Boulevard. Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said firefighters responded to the area around 7 a.m. and found water flowing out of a large crack in the pavement. The waterline was fixed Wednesday evening and the water restored to the nearby buildings just after 9 p.m. County officials issued a precautionary boil water order to four buildings in the area. The order advises residents to boil their water prior to drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing dishes until further notice.

No. 2 - Bodycam footage showed Florida sheriff's deputies fatally shoot a man as they attempted to serve warrants on him, officials said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a late night news conference that Dylan Ray Scott, 27, “motioned for a gun" after deputies had located him in a pickup truck outside of a McDonald's restaurant around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Scott was wanted on warrants for grand theft and resisting arrest, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office released footage from a deputy's body camera that showed the crash and the confrontation with Scott. In it, the deputy can be heard pleading for nearly four minutes with Scott, demanding that he show him his hands. In a news release Wednesday, Chronister said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that no firearm was found in Scott's vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No. 3 - Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.

Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus. The FDA’s decision comes as the coronavirus continues surging across much of the world, claiming more than 1.5 million lives, including more than 289,000 in the U.S. Hanging over the meeting is a warning from U.K. officials that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t get the vaccine. Government officials there are investigating two reports of reactions that occurred when the country began mass vaccinations.

No. 4 - Two South Florida hospitals are preparing to take in the vital COVID-19 vaccines that need to be stored in ultra frigid conditions as shots may be given early next week.

At Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, they are looking forward to being able to load up that freezer in the building with the vaccine soon. The temperature inside is almost 100 degrees below zero. It will first go to doctors, nurses, and other health care workers who are treating COVID patients, and then to workers and residents at nursing homes. To go inside the facility and hear more about the plans, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 5 - Bernie Rosen, a pioneer in the world of sports television who helped build the department at WTVJ-TV and spent over six decades as part of it, has died at the age of 93.

Rosen died at an Aventura hospital Tuesday night. Rosen graduated from the University of Miami and started his career at WTVJ as an intern in 1949 - the station’s inaugural year. For 35 years, Rosen served as sports director, chronicling all local sports events including live coverage of the Orange Bowl, University of Miami football and wrestling. Rosen developed an exclusive relationship with Muhammad Ali - then Cassius Clay - as he trained at Miami’s 5th Street Gym. Rosen hired the nation’s first female sportscaster Jane Chastain in 1967. During his tenure, he helped develop national sports personalities like Chris Myers, Roy Firestone and Suzy Kolber. After 35 years as sports director, Rosen retired to a part-time role as sports assignment editor, serving in that capacity until 2013.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, parts of South Florida are waking up to their coldest temperatures of the week - but a big warming trend is set to arrive in the coming days. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.