6 Things to Know – Ransomware Attack Hits Local Police Force, Man ‘Takes the Cake’ in Robbery

It’s Tuesday, February 11th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A man accused of robbing and beating an 82-year-old man with his own walker on a southwest Miami-Dade street is facing charges, authorities said.

Armando Serna, 29, was arrested Monday on armed robbery, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older charges. According to the report, the victim was sitting on his walker around 2 a.m. Monday when he was approached by Serna, who grabbed a garbage can lid and started hitting the man multiple times, knocking him to the ground.

No. 2 - The North Miami Beach Police Department was hit with a ransomware attack and is now being told to pay millions to regain access to information it stored online.

The department said in a statement Friday that it was impacted by ransomware earlier that week and contacted the FBI, Secret Service and the Miami-Dade Police Department to investigate. The department said it appears no other department or city service has been affected. The city said it is investigating whether the personal information of any resident, employee or vendor was accessed or acquired.

No. 3 - New Hampshire votes on Tuesday and the country will be watching to see whether the state matches Iowa’s choice of a fresh face among its top picks or pivots to the party’s better-known candidates to take on President Donald Trump in November.

Not on the ballot, but as important to many of its residents: whether their first-in-the-nation primary will survive the disaster that beset the Iowa Democratic caucus last week. The Iowa results, delayed after a drawn out series of problems, puts former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in the lead as far as national delegates.

No. 4 - President Donald Trump met Monday with several family members of the victims of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland to discuss school safety.

Parents from the group Stand with Parkland were briefed on a new school safety clearinghouse website that was unveiled by the Trump administration. Fred Guttenberg, a frequent Trump critic whose daughter died in the shooting, took to Twitter early Monday to note he was not invited to take part in the White House meeting.

No. 5 - A man was arrested after he was caught on surveillance camera stealing a cake from a bakery in southwest Miami.

Fernando Garcia, 61, of Miami, was arrested over the weekend in connection with Friday's theft at El Brazo Fuerte Bakery. Surveillance footage from inside the bakery shows Garcia opening the refrigerator where all the cakes are stored and removing one from the case. He pauses and stares for a second, and then walks out of the store, cake in hand. He is then seen leaving the scene in a black pickup truck.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, above average temperatures are the story of the day in South Florida with an isolated shower sticking around through the morning hours. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.