6 Things to Know: Bitcoin Conference Starting in Miami, Man Who Helped Migrants Arrested for Trafficking

It’s Friday, June 4th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A 32-year-old woman who was shot in the head during a mass shooting outside of a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall has died, police said.

Shaniqua Peterson is the third person who died as a result of Sunday's shooting. Two other men have passed away and over 20 people were injured. Peterson's aunt confirmed to NBC 6 that the 32-year-old died. Peterson had been in a coma in the ICU with a bullet still lodged inside her brain. Miami-Dade Police also confirmed her death. Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that they were looking into a second vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting after reviewing surveillance video and continued interviews with witnesses.

No. 2 - In light of the recent shootings in Miami-Dade County, the police department announced it is launching "Operation Summer Heat" to stop the violence.

The effort is launching immediately and unifies not just police departments across Miami-Dade but also brings in others like code enforcement officers and those with expertise in social media. Until September, every single police department in Miami-Dade will go beyond their normal cooperation to put more officers in the neighborhoods where most of the shootings are taking place. MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said the community will see more police out and more officers directly engaging the community. To hear more on the plan, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 3 - A man who helped a group of migrants on a boat out at sea ended up getting arrested and charged with human trafficking.

Luis Alberto said he was detained by the U.S. Coast Guard last Wednesday after helping rescue a boat in distress. Alberto was on his boat fishing with a friend near Marathon Key when they heard people screaming. When he turned on a flashlight, he saw a group of migrants calling for help. A 5-year-old boy was among the group. Alberto’s wife said he told the migrants that he couldn't help them, but he felt bad after they begged him. He ended up letting them all on his boat. Minutes later, the Coast Guard intervened and arrested Alberto. To hear why, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Jamie Guirola.

No. 4 - The Florida governor's lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over restrictions on cruise ships is at a standstill, with the two sides failing to come to an agreement in mediation.

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said a mediator appointed by the U.S. District Court to resolve the lawsuit declared an impasse. The federal government shut down all cruises in March of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida filed the suit against the CDC over its no-sail order earlier this year. The CDC is set to let cruises sail again if 98% of the crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated and ships take other measures to limit the risk of transmitting the virus. DeSantis, however, signed a bill banning business from requiring proof of vaccination.

No. 5 - Ryan Murphy is sure to make a splash at the Tokyo Olympics.

The decorated athlete shattered records in his Olympic debut in Rio back in 2016. Murphy came home with three gold medals after sweeping the backstroke events and the medley 4X100 m relay. This year, he's hoping to add a few more medals under his belt. When he's not breaking records in the pool, Murphy is committed to teaching everyone about the importance of drowning prevention. He's teamed up with Bridgestone to drive the message home about water safety and tire safety this summer. Click here for his message in a story from NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia.

No. 6 - Blockchain.com is the latest company to move its headquarters to South Florida from New York City.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made the announcement at a news conference Thursday ahead of the 2021 Bitcoin Conference in Wynwood. The cryptocurrency exchange is looking to hire 100 people in the next six months and an extra 200 by the end of 2022 with average salaries between $80,000 and $140,000. Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder, Peter Smith, said that the website accounted for 28 percent of all the bitcoin transactions around the world since 2012. But, why move its headquarters from New York City to Miami? Click here for the story from NBC 6 News.