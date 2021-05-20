6 Things to Know: Miami Businesses Without Mask Mandate Publicized, Sports Betting Approved in Florida

It’s Thursday, May 20th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police are looking to identify someone they say is a person of interest in a sexual battery in Miami.

The battery happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1000 SE 1st Avenue. The Miami Police Department released surveillance footage and images of the person of interest. He's described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot-10, skinny build, with a large afro, goatee and brown eyes. Police say he followed a jogger into her building before pushing her into an apartment, demanding a sexual act and later hitting her. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Miami police at 305-603-6300.

No. 2 - The Seminole Tribe would be able to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its casinos and Florida would potentially receive $20 billion over the next 30 years, under an agreement the Legislature approved Wednesday.

The House voted 97-17 to approve a gambling compact that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the tribe signed last month. The Senate approved it Tuesday. It still needs to be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations, and even lawmakers supporting the deal expect legal challenges. Under the agreement, the Seminoles could begin sports betting Oct. 15 and sports wagering at horse tracks, jai alai frontons and former dog tracks for a share of the income. Online sports betting operated by the tribe also would be allowed.

No. 3 - Broward schools will begin to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at high schools starting next Tuesday.

The partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Broward County and the Broward County Public Schools is providing the second round of free, voluntary Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students, staff and their families ages 12 and up at all public high schools and participating charter high schools in the county. Students younger than18 years of age can be vaccinated without a parent or guardian present if they bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian with them to the event. The event runs from May 25th to June 1st. For a list of locations, click on this link.

No. 4 - Wednesday was day one of a "mask optional" policy at The Bar Method Miami for vaccinated clients.

The South Miami exercise studio was closed for in-person classes for several months. Owner Lillian Osborn had to pivot to Zoom classes -- then eventually back to in-person masked classes -- and now she made the switch to masks optional. At The Bar Method Miami and at hundreds of other Florida businesses, owners are operating under the honor system. An Instagram page called No Masks Miami is highlighting businesses that have dropped the mask mandate. The man behind the page is registered nurse Dennis Bencomo. To hear why he created it, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 5 - As COVID-19 spread last spring, so did the uncertainty and fear over the virus. Life suddenly changed – many businesses closed while schools and universities went virtual.

Those early days of the pandemic remain a fresh memory for Sara. The 20-year-old college student said the abrupt and indefinite change impacted her in ways she never imagined. Dr. David Rube, the medical director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry program at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, said there are several warning signs to look out for. For those signs, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 6 - Fans of the Miami Marlins will soon get a chance to fill up loanDepot park with the team allowing full capacity starting July 5th.

The team announced several new health and safety policies at the stadium, including fans no longer being required to wear masks or facial coverings starting with the team’s upcoming series Friday against the New York Mets. Fans who have not been vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks and all employees will still wear facial coverings and undergo health screenings daily until further notice. The Marlins will also allow clear bags to be permitted starting this Friday along with the return of standing drink rails throughout the ballpark and condiment carts. Restrooms will also be available at full capacity.