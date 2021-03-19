6 Things to Know: Video Shows Man Attacking McDonald's Employees, Return to Work Issue Impacting Unemployment Claims

It’s Thursday, March 18th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A former Florida state senator has been arrested and accused of violating state election laws related to his alleged support of a bogus candidate in a legislative race.

Frank Artiles, 47, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail Thursday on multiple charges, including false swearing in connection with voting or elections, making or receiving two or more campaign contributions in excess of the limits, and conspiracy to make or receive two or more campaign contributions in excess of the limits, all third-degree felonies, records showed.

No. 2 - A man was arrested after police say he attacked employees of a Davie McDonald's because he was apparently upset that they were taking too long with his order.

Surveillance footage released Thursday shows Daniel Suarez Tellez pull up to the drive-thru at the fast food restaurant off of State Road 84 Monday night.

Staff told police that they asked him to park to wait for the rest of his large order — and that’s when Tellez got upset.

Video shows him clutching an employees’ arm through the door as she tried to hand him his food. The employee grabs a metal pole to try and protect herself —but then Tellez takes it and starts swinging. Fries and burgers went flying before the three employees were able to lock the door.

No. 3 - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of South Asian descent to hold national office, are scheduled to visit Atlanta just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women, in three metro-area spas. The killings come after a spike of anti-Asian violence nationally.

The presidential trip was planned before the shooting, as part of a victory lap aimed at selling the benefits of pandemic-relief legislation. But Biden and Harris will instead spend their visit consoling a community whose growing voting power helped secure their victory in Georgia and beyond.

No. 4 - Over the past few months, NBC 6 Responds has heard from several viewers who say thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits are being held because of a problem with their account.

NBC 6 sent their information to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, hoping they would connect them with someone who could help.

In an email, a DEO spokesperson explained: “A return to work issue is created when the Department is informed that the claimant has returned to work. Duplicate return to work issues may appear if the claimant has gone back to work multiple times or has been hired by multiple employers.”

This wasn't the case for several workers. NBC 6 Responds looked into the situation - click here to read more.

No. 5 - Tens of millions of Americans woke up Wednesday morning to a $1,400 stimulus payment direct deposited into their bank accounts – but some Americans did not.

Those still waiting for their third stimulus payment might have checked the Internal Revenue Service’s Get My Payment tool and were confused by the results.

If ‘Payment Status Not Available’ shows in your results, it could mean one of three things, according to the IRS. Click here to read more.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, South Florida will see temperatures in the mid 80s by this afternoon ahead of a cool down tonight and into the weekend. Click here for your full forecast.