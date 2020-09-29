6 Things to Know – What to Know About Phase 3 Reopenings, Presidential Candidates Set for 1st Debate

It’s Tuesday, September 29th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - School boards in South Florida’s two biggest counties will meet on Tuesday to discuss their reopening plans just days after Florida’s education commissioner demanded they open sooner than planned.

Both the Miami-Dade and Broward school boards will hold meetings to discuss the safety concerns with opening up sooner than the October 14th date when staggered reopenings are scheduled to start. In letters addressed to Alberto Carvalho and Robert Runcie, superintendents of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, education commissioner Richard Corcoran told the officials that they needed to reopen schools physically by October 5th, or else submit justifications as to why each individual school could not reopen.

No. 2 - Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order that essentially lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses across the state.

That means that businesses can open and operate at full capacity, and cities and counties can no longer use fines to enforce public health guidelines. However, if local governments do want to keep capacity below 100% for restaurants, they are permitted to do so as long as they provide the state with an economic impact analysis on the restaurant industry and an explanation of why limits are necessary for public health. Click here for a complete list from the NBC 6 digital team for what you need to know with the changes.

No. 3 - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale had been "stressed out" and made suicidal comments about shooting himself in recent weeks before he was hospitalized following an incident at his Fort Lauderdale home Sunday, his wife told investigators.

Candice Parscale called police Sunday afternoon after a verbal altercation with her husband at their home on DeSota Drive, according to a report of the incident released by Fort Lauderdale Police Monday. She told police she fled the home after he loaded a firearm in front of her then said she heard a loud bang and called 911, the report said. Officers responded and called Parscale and tried to have him leave the home but he declined, the report said. Parscale was eventually convinced to leave the home and was taken into custody

No. 4 - In an election year like no other, the first debate between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in a race that has remained stubbornly unchanged in the face of historic tumult.

The Tuesday night debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs. NBC News will have live coverage of the 90-minute debate starting at 9 p.m.

No. 5 - The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey.

Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Monday night to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the most unusual NHL postseason in history, staged nearly entirely in quarantine because of the pandemic. Tampa Bay won the cup for the second time in franchise history, joining a 2004 championship that was overshadowed by a lockout of the sport for the entire season that followed.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain chances pick up on Tuesday across South Florida before the wet weather makes a big return later in the work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.