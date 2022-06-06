6 to Know: Residents Displaced When Building Deemed Unsafe After Storms

It’s Monday, June 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two multifamily dwellings were deemed unsafe by the Coral Springs Building Department following the heavy rains caused by a tropical system that crossed over South Florida on Saturday.

The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the scene of 7827 NW 39th Court at approximately 10 a.m. after a report of excessive water damage. Chief Building Official Alex Hernandez determined the structure to be unsafe and all families residing in the six-unit complex relocated to homes of friends and family. Later that evening at around 8 p.m., CSPFD responded to the Sherwood Apartment Complex located at 1225 Riverside Drive after water leaked into the electrical panel supplying power to the complex. Power was shut off by FP&L, 40 units were evacuated, and the American Red Cross was called in to provide temporary housing assistance at local hotels for the families.

No. 2 - NBC 6 cameras captured video of multiple stalled cars in Brickell Saturday morning, and tow trucks showing up to pull them out.

Elsewhere in the county, video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) showed Flood Unit crews in action, using high water trucks to get people in flooded areas to higher ground near NE 14th Avenue. Northwest Miami-Dade wasn’t spared from the flooding either. MDFR offered a warning for those who may experience flood waters entering their homes. If you need assistance to get out of a flooded area in Miami-Dade County, you're encouraged to dial 311. MDFR says crews will respond to assist you.

No. 3 - Students are prohibited from bringing book bags or backpacks to Broward County Public Schools for the last three days of the school year as part of a safety protocol.

The measure was outlined in an email sent to students and their families by Broward County Public Schools. "If you have devices or books that need to be returned to your school, please do so by Monday, June 6," the statement said. The temporary ban starts Tuesday, June 7, through Thursday, June 9, and applies to all students of the district in all grade levels. Officials said the safety protocol has been a practice of District schools for several years for the final days of classes.

No. 4 - Russian President Vladimir Putin's new warning to the West against sending longer-range rocket systems to Ukraine came as his forces claimed to have destroyed Western military supplies in their first such airstrikes on Ukraine's capital in more than a month.

The attack showed that Russia still had the capability and willingness to hit at Ukraine’s heart, despite refocusing its efforts to capture territory in the east. Putin's comments, in a TV interview that aired Sunday, came days after the U.S. announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine, including four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

No. 5 - South Florida has become the capital of the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery as women fly in from across the country to undergo the popular procedure.

But as the NBC 6 Investigators have been reporting for years, at least 19 women have lost their lives in our area following the cosmetic surgery in the last five years. Our reporting prompted several studies that changed the way these surgeries are performed. But despite the changes and a new state law allowing the Florida Board of Medicine to better regulate and discipline doctors when a patient dies or is seriously hurt, the death rate from BBLs has increased. Click here for what the state has decided after a Friday meeting in a report from NBC 6 investigator Myriam Masihy.

No. 6 - The season came to a shocking end Sunday night for the No. 6 national seed Miami Hurricane baseball team.

The ‘Canes dropped their elimination game against Arizona 4-3 and were bounced from the NCAA tournament with the loss. Miami finishes the season with a record of 40-20 and is knocked out in the first round of the tournament for the third straight time.