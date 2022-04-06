6 to Know: Father Still Searching for Daughter 25 Years After She Was Abducted

It’s Wednesday, April 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police have arrested a suspect who they say randomly shot and killed a dog at a Davie veterinarian clinic.

The shooting happened at 6:45 a.m. Friday at Aycock Veterinarian Clinic on Stirling Road, according to the Davie Police Department. Chayse Billie was arrested and charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, Davie Police said Tuesday evening. He was located with the help of the Seminole Police Department. A man approached the kennel on the south side of the vet's office and shot a boarded female dog multiple times, police said. Daniel Perez, an Army reservist, adopted his dog Matilda seven years ago. She helped him with his anxiety and depression after he served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 News.

No. 2 - A Florida father is still holding on to hope that he will one day be reunited with his daughter 25 years after she went missing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Trout’s 2-year-old daughter, Vivian, was allegedly kidnapped by her own mother. It happened on April 6, 1997. Trout had full custody of his daughter. He dropped Vivian off for a supervised visit with her mother Marina in Miami Beach. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities say Marina locked the visit supervisor in the bathroom of her home and left with Vivian. The two have not been seen since. Trout is now married and has a teenage daughter who wants a big sister. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Alyssa Hyman.

No. 3 - Four adults were taken into police custody after a reported fight broke out at Miami Central Senior High School Tuesday.

Footage showed multiple officers responding to the school off Northwest 95th Street. A number of people were seen being placed in handcuffs outside the school. Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade showed people shouting and fists flying. A student claimed there was a false rumor about her being involved in a previous fight, causing the adults to attack her. School district officials confirmed that four adults were taken into custody on the school campus. The adults weren't supposed to be on campus, officials said.

No. 4 - The families of those who had their lives forever changed on Valentine's Day four years ago are making it a point to be present as Judge Elizabeth Scherer makes her way selecting jurors who will make a recommendation on the Parkland shooter’s fate.

Broward School Board member Debra Hixon was conducting school business Tuesday right across the street. Her husband Chris died trying to save his students. Hixon says she wants the focus to be on her husband and the young people who were doing great things, not someone who brought so much pain. What does she think the jurors and Judge Scherer should ultimately do? Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 5 - They could not stand on the sidelines any longer.

With more than 10 million people having fled their homes in Ukraine, a couple of South Florida rabbis felt compelled to help in person. Rabbis Jonathan Berkun and Guido Cohen of the Aventura-Turnberry Jewish Center organized a relief mission and flew to Poland to deliver humanitarian aid. NBC 6 spoke to them via Zoom as they were visiting a refugee settlement center at the Ukraine-Poland border. Click here for what they had to say in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - There’s the former NFL player who took $1.2 million from the Paycheck Protection Program. The recording artist from South Florida who used part of the money he got from the program to buy a Ferrari - what he called his company car. And the 27-year-old who is awaiting trial after being accused of using money from PPP loans worth over $2 million to buy a Lamborghini, Rolex and designer clothes.

These are some of the cases law enforcement agencies have filed in connection to the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to quickly get money into the hands of struggling business owners in the worst of the pandemic. But the program, which ended in May 2021, has also been popular with fraudsters, with billions of dollars sent to people and companies that were not eligible for the amounts they received or for any loan at all. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.