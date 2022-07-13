6 to Know: Woman Stole Thousands From Man After Night Out in Fort Lauderdale

It’s Wednesday, July 13th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Family members are hoping new surveillance video could lead to a break in the case of a Florida International University student who was shot while driving home.

Ashley Rodriguez, 21, was left critically injured in the June 13 shooting and remains hospitalized, her mother said Tuesday. "She still does not do any voluntary movement, she doesn't speak, she has a peg," mother Sadia Rodriguez said. "So we're getting there. Little by little." Sadia Rodriguez spoke as new surveillance video shows possible suspects in the shooting. The footage originally posted on social media shows a white sedan crashing head-on into a light pole before four people, including at least one who appears to be armed, jump out and flee on foot.

No. 2 - The vice mayor of Pompano Beach apologized Tuesday after she was caught on camera cursing at a Fort Lauderdale officer during a traffic stop.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins offered her apology at a heated city commission meeting that saw one man get escorted out by deputies and a shouting match outside. "If any exchange on my part in the conversation with the police officer is perceived as being disrespectful then I do apologize. Thank you," Perkins said. The traffic stop involving Perkins happened in April but went viral after it was recently shared on social media. The officer had issued Perkins a warning for speeding after she was clocked going 60 miles an hour in a 40-mile-an-hour zone.

No. 3 - The surveillance video from inside the Robb Elementary School hallway where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom was released Tuesday, days before it was to be shown to residents of Uvalde before being released to the public.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican leading an investigation into the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, tweeted that the video and findings from a preliminary report were going to be shown Sunday in Uvalde to residents and distributed publicly soon after. Burrows tweeted again Tuesday afternoon after a portion of the video, obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE, was released online. The video includes bodycam video from one of the responding officers, cellphone video, and 911 audio – all of which are edited together -- where a teacher can be heard screaming, "Get down! Get in your rooms! Get in your rooms!"

No. 4 - Police are looking for a woman who they say stole over $52,000 worth of cash and designer watches from a man she had spent time with in Fort Lauderdale.

The theft happened back on June 10, after police said the suspect and the victim were out on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Following the outing, the suspect and victim returned to the victim's home. Surveillance footage shared by police showed the couple walking back around 1:30 a.m. Detectives said that while inside the victim's home, the suspect stole two of the victim’s designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet and cash - totaling about $52,500 in losses.

No. 5 - The Safer Communities Act arrived with high expectations.

“It’s about the most fundamental of things, the lives of our children, our loved ones,” said President Joe Biden at a White House ceremony Monday. The first national, bipartisan gun violence law in 30 years, the measure includes many provisions, including funding for states to set up their own red flag laws, which Florida already did in 2018; tighter background checks for those under 21, and money for school safety and mental health programs. However, the vast majority of gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides or almost daily homicides, not mass shootings. Under that reality, skeptics say the Safer Communities Act is not designed to stop street-level shootings. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - A group of Miami-Dade County Commissioners heard allegations of sabotage at Miami’s International Airport Tuesday afternoon during an ongoing dispute over government contracts between a union company and a non-union company.

Commissioners on the PortMiami and Environmental Resilience Committee referred the case to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Commissioners say the county state attorney and inspector general are already investigating allegations between the union company, Schindler, and the non-union company, Oracle. The stakes are a contract to operate and maintain county elevators and escalators at the seaport and airport worth tens of millions of dollars. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.