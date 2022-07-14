6 to Know: Experts Hope New Sensor Technology Can Prevent Kids' Hot Car Deaths

It’s Thursday, July 14th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A 10-year-old girl has died from her injuries more than six months after a hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors that killed two other children, authorities said Wednesday.

Laziyah Stukes — also known as "Minnie" by loved ones — died Monday from injuries she suffered in the Dec. 27, 2021 crash, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. "She was very happy, funny," said Devera Stukes, Minnie's mother. "She had a great personality." The child suffered severe brain trauma from the crash and was in the ICU on a ventilator. Stukes and five other children were struck by a hit-and-run driver outside an apartment building in the 2400 block of Powerline Road, officials said. Two other children, 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Kylie Jones, were struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

No. 2 - A 65-year-old Tamarac woman remains behind bars in Broward accused of running a prostitution operation out of a Fort Lauderdale massage parlor.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hyun Ja Kim was arrested July 7 as part of an ongoing investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Money Laundering Task Force. She ran the Broom Massage spa at 2762 E. Oakland Park Blvd. since December 2016, according to the arrest report. Undercover officers, employee statements, and other evidence were gathered that confirmed the spa was a front for prostitution, the report stated.

No. 3 - A Fort Lauderdale man said he was drugged and robbed out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings by a woman he met at a bar and brought home.

Bobby Scali said he went out looking for a good time last month and was at a bar on Las Olas Boulevard when he met a woman. Fort Lauderdale Police said it was around 1:30 a.m. on June 10 when Scali and the woman left the bar and headed to his apartment. Surveillance footage released by police Tuesday showed the two entering the building holding hands before the woman leaves alone about two hours later. Police said while the woman was in Scali's apartment, she stole more than $52,000 worth of items, including Rolex and Breitling watches, an iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet and $1,000 in cash.

No. 4 - New technology that could prevent a child from dying in a hot car could soon be standard in all new vehicles.

Right now the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reviewing different alert systems to determine what should be included in new vehicles with the aim to save lives. Some of the technology already exists in certain cars like the Genesis, which has a sensor inside will alert police and send them the vehicle’s location when the alarm goes unanswered. The sensor is called a Rear Occupant Alert System or ROA, which detects movement in a vehicle. Click here to see some of the technology in a report from NBC 6 anchor Heather Walker.

No. 5 - A woman who lives in Broward County says a scammer drained thousands from her crypto and bank accounts.

It’s a scam Yva Horrobin said started from her cellphone. On what seemed like a normal day at work in late November, she noticed her cellphone did not have signal. She used a Wi-Fi signal to check her email, and that’s when she found notifications from her bank warning of unauthorized activity. Within hours, her Coinbase crypto account was drained of $18,165. She said the scammers transferred another $3,000 from her bank account. Click here to find out what happened next and how you can avoid being scammed in a report from NBC 6 investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - Give us $75, or we will continue to bombard you with one-star reviews. That’s essentially the threat being faced by about a dozen of Miami’s most celebrated restaurants.

For example, Boia De in Little Haiti just received a coveted Michelin star — the mark of excellence in the restaurant world — at the same time that someone is inundating Google with one-star reviews of the foodie mecca. “It was pretty wild, like, one-star reviews, like most chefs like to say we don’t read the reviews, we don’t read Yelp, we don’t read Google, but they’re all lying, we’re all lying, we do,” said Alex Meyer, Boia De’s owner and chef. So instead of the usual fawning responses, Meyer said he was choking on bad reviews. Click here to find out how these restaurants are fighting back in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.