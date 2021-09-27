6 to Know: Why FEMA Flood Insurance Changes are First of Many Shifts Locally

It’s Monday, September 27th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The results of a survey taken by active duty members of the Fraternal Order of Police responding to questions about the chief’s ability to lead are coming out on the eve of a special commissioner meeting that will discuss the future of Miami police chief Art Acevedo.

The first question asked active officers in the FOP, “Do you have confidence in Chief Acevedo’s ability to lead the police department?” Of the 781 voters, 79% said no. The FOP has been critical of Acevedo following several incidents this year. In an officer roll call in August, Acevedo said Miami is run by the Cuban mafia. Acevedo replied saying it was an attempt at humor and that the comment was being politicized against him. Acevedo sent a memo to Mayor Francis Suarez and City Manager Art Noriega saying he’s contacted the U.S. Department of Justice to review the city’s internal affairs process after incidents he found concerning.

No. 2 - A North Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop died Sunday afternoon.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said via Twitter that Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, died at a Jacksonville hospital. Meanwhile hundreds of officers were scouring the area trying to find suspect Patrick McDowell, 35, who authorities say shot Moyers in the face and back during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Callahan. They later learned the vehicle was stolen. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office released photos of McDowell's tattoos on Sunday, including one across his shoulders that reads “Death Before Dishonor.”

No. 3 - The heartbroken Long Island community where Gabby Petito grew up has turned out in large numbers Sunday for a public memorial service one week after she was discovered in a Wyoming national park.

The funeral home in Holbrook where family and friends gathered by late morning opened its doors to the public, to old friends, community members and countless supporters touched by Petito. But before the public was ushered inside, the 22-year-old's father and stepfather shared a few words to a small crowd. Gabby's father, Joseph, spoke with a specific message in mind for her close community gathered on Long Island. He asked that everyone leave the day's service not sad but inspired by his daughter.

No. 4 - Haitian-American pastors gathered in a church in Miami Gardens Sunday to shine a light on the mistreatment of migrants at the Texas border amid horrifying images and called for immediate action from political leaders and lawmakers.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke at the event, condemning the mistreatment of Haitian migrants and called for a policy change to no longer deport these migrants back to Haiti. They also called on the Biden administration to undo immigration policies that are in place so these Haitian migrants can have access to political asylum. Speaking among a coalition of Haitian-American pastors hoping to help these people at the boarder stay here, Levine Cava said there needs to be due process. Click here for their message in a story from NBC 6 reporter Julie Leonardi.

No. 5 - People looking for flood insurance policies will likely pay more in the future.

The latest change is October 1, when FEMA is rolling out its new “Risk 2.0” flood insurance program. FEMA has not updated the way it measures flooding risk in fifty years. A lot has changed since then. Now FEMA will factor in rainfall, storm surge, and how much it costs to rebuild. In the past they looked at more basic statistics like a property's elevation. FEMA spokespeople write online they’re making the change because right now cheaper properties are shouldering a higher burden than more expensive properties. 77% of policyholders will see an increase in premiums with the highest increase going to expensive properties in flood prone areas. Click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 6 - Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It marked the second time in the Raiders’ first three games — both at home — they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime. They also did so against Baltimore in Week 1 on a Monday night. After Miami’s Jason Sanders made it a one-score game with a 46-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, Jacoby Brissett scrambled on fourth-and-goal for a 1-yard touchdown with :02 left in regulation. Brissett passed to William Fuller for the 2-point conversion, forcing overtime. The teams exchanged field goals in overtime before Carlson’s winner. The Dolphins elected to kick a field goal on fourth-and-2 from the Las Vegas 32. That tied the game with 2:49 remaining, but Miami never got the ball back. The Dolphins: host Indianapolis next Sunday inside Hard Rock Stadium.