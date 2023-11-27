6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 27, 2023.

Hamas released more hostages over the weekend, including a 4-year-old American girl.

This comes after the deal between the militant group and Israel.

The cease-fire agreement ends Monday night. President Biden is working on a plan to extend it.

An investigation continues after a three-year-old girl was killed at a hotel in Tamarac.

Family identified the toddler as De'yonnie Cleveland.

Investigators say she was shot early Saturday morning at an Extended Stay on Commercial Boulevard.

She was with her mother at the time.

It's Cyber Monday and deals are expected to be better than last year.

This black Friday, shoppers spent 2.5 percent more than last year, that’s a bump erased by inflation.

Amazon is rolling out new deals every 5 minutes all throughout the day.

As the holiday weekend comes to a close — millions of travelers are making their way home.

Thousands of travelers were expected to make their way through South Florida airports Monday.

A new report has Miami-Dade as one of the most congested metropolitan areas in the world.

According to Inrix, the county includes some of the top five most congested highways and streets.

Click here for a full list of the most congested roadways.

A new proposed bill is aiming to increase water safety in Florida with free swimming classes.

The program would offer vouchers for swimming lessons at no cost to families who struggle to pay for classes.

If it passes, the program could start this coming summer.