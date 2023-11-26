Proposed bill seeks to provide free swimming lessons to Florida children

A proposed bill (SB 544), filed on Nov. 20, aims to increase water safety in Florida.

The Swimming Lesson Voucher Program was introduced by Republican Sen. Travis Hutson of District 7 and if approved should take effect on July 1, 2024.

The program would offer vouchers for swimming lessons at no cost to families with an income of no more than 200 percent of the federal poverty level who have one or more children ages 4 or younger.

The Department of Health would need to contract with swimming lesson vendors that will accept the vouchers in exchange of providing swimming lessons.

According to the proposed bill, any swimming lesson vendor that offers swimming lessons at a public pool owned or maintained by a county must participate in the program if requested.

According to the CDC, more children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause.

There have been 84 child drownings so far this year in Florida, according to the Child Fatality Prevention website.