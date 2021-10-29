6 to Know: Local Influencer Defends Pictures Posing in Front of Father's Casket

It’s Friday, October 29th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Joel Quenneville is out as head coach of the Florida Panthers after he resigned his post on Thursday night.

The news comes just two days after the findings of the Jenner & Block investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former video coach Bradley Aldrich and the handling of the matters internally were made public. Quenneville released a statement after the announcement of his resignation. “I want to express my sorrow for the pain this young man, Kyle Beach, has suffered,” the coach said. “My former team the Blackhawks failed Kyle, and I own my share of that. I want to reflect on how all of this happened and take the time to educate myself on ensuring hockey spaces are safe for everyone.” The Panthers have won seven straight games to open the 2021-22 season. Andrew Brunette will reportedly step in as interim head coach.

No. 2 - Miami Shores Village is turning to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to review allegations of racism, malfeasance and criminal violations within the village’s police department.

Village Manager Esmond Scott issued a statement Wednesday addressing the allegations he says were brought to the village’s attention this week by a former employee. Through a public records request, NBC 6 obtained a copy of the 54-page report that was sent to Miami Shores on Monday. The report describes "a malignant culture of racism" at the Miami Shores Police Department, details instances of Black residents being unduly subjected to "suspicious persons" investigations, alleges officers failing to adequately patrol the community, and more.

No. 3 - Florida is suing the Biden Administration over the president's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Lakeland with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, DeSantis said the federal government is "exceeding their power" with the mandate that could affect jobs and businesses throughout the state. Moody said the mandate is unconstitutional and a "gross abuse of power." DeSantis said the lawsuit is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the mandate from being implemented in December. The Republican governor said the mandate could also have an effect on the current supply chain issues in the country.

No. 4 - A day after a woman came forward to claim she was sexually assaulted by a former massage therapist at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, another woman has come forward with similar accusations.

Seda Aktas exclusively told NBC 6 about the day she went to the Biltmore for a relaxing massage that ended in disbelief. "I had been sobbing and it was difficult to catch my breath and he showed up with Coral Gables Police Department," Aktas said while describing the moments when a friend brought officers to her to report the alleged abuse. On Thursday, another woman who requested her name not be used said that she too was sexually assaulted at the Biltmore. Click here for more of the claims in a story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 5 - A social media influencer defended herself Wednesday after she was criticized for sharing photos of herself posing in front of her father's open casket.

In the photos, Jayne Rivera, 20, was wearing a fitted, black one-sleeve blazer dress as she stood by her father’s coffin, which was adorned with an American flag. She posed with her hands in prayer in one picture. The Miami native said that she “understood the negative reception,” but clarified that the photos were taken “with the best intentions in a manner my father would have approved with had he still been alive.” She said she put the photos on Instagram the same day they were taken, on Sunday, more than a week after her father died on Oct. 11, and she "stands by" what she posted. Click here for what else she said in a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne.

No. 6 - Missing persons cases have been capturing the attention of so many across the country. The stories of Gabby Petito and South Florida teen Miya Marcano have both ended in heartbreak and loss.

The families of those who are missing go through excruciating pain and oftentimes don’t have the answers they need to feel closure. Law enforcement never leave a stone unturned while pursuing missing person cases. The men and women in blue who devote their lives to solving these cases, that often turn into crimes, also feel the sadness that families feel when they hit a wall. Police assigned to missing persons cases tell NBC 6 it’s a job that can be exhausting and lead to sleepless nights. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Julie Leonardi.