6 to Know: Woman Steals Christmas Decorations From Home, Lawsuit in U.S. House Race

No. 1 - The family of a young South Florida woman who went missing while on a road trip with her boyfriend is asking for the public's help in finding her.

Isabella Marin, 21, was last seen by family members on Nov. 23, they said Tuesday. The family members said Marin, who is a gamer and influencer on Twitch, had recently met her boyfriend at a festival in Homestead and began acting strange. Marin had gone to see her mother and stepmom on Nov. 23 and showed up barefoot and covered in sand and was acting strange and told them she was going on a "journey," they said. Marin's boyfriend, Israel Del Rosario, said they visited his father in the Suwanee, Georgia area for Thanksgiving and were on their way to California.

No. 2 - Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness has filed a lawsuit over the Democratic nomination in a South Florida congressional race he lost by just five votes.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday, Holness claims Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who won the U.S. House District 20 primary, is ineligible to hold office. The suit claims Cherfilus-McCormick failed to file required financial disclosure reports and alleges that Cherfilus-McCormick offered money to secure votes through her proposed "People's Prosperity Plan" which promised to give adults making less than $75,000 per year a $1,000 monthly payment. Holness also claims there were issues with overseas military ballots that were rejected. In addition to Cherfilus-McCormick, the suit names Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott, the Broward Canvassing Board, and the Elections Canvassing Commission as defendants.

No. 3 - A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities said. Eight other people were wounded, some critically.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday that investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit. The suspect's father had bought the 9mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting on Friday, Bouchard said, adding that he did not know why the man bought the gun. Bouchard said the suspect had practiced shooting with the gun and "posted pictures of the target and the weapon." Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald issued a statement Tuesday evening saying her office expects to issue charges quickly and that an update would be given Wednesday.

No. 4 - Just off Biscayne Boulevard, the artwork is going up in the Ironsides complex. Artist Elidea was excited Tuesday about seeing her heart and soul here for all to see.

From Miami Beach to Wynwood, to Little Haiti and other neighborhoods, Art Basel is bringing in jobs. For some, this week is a gold mine of cash that pays the bills for months. More than $60 million will be spent on hotel rooms over the next few days, said David Whitaker, the president of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. Art Basel's impact isn't just a one-time shot. Data shows over the three-month period starting in July, over 32 million visitors came to Florida. Many, if they like what they see this time, are expected to return.

No. 5 - Caught on camera: The Grinch who stole Christmas.

Home security cameras captured a woman swiping Christmas decorations from the lawn of a home in Westchester on Monday afternoon. Twelve-year-old Anthony Ortiz says his family went shopping and discovered that their inflatable Snoopy on a sleigh and Nutcracker soldier were gone. The holiday heist shows a woman rushing out of a dark blue Honda Accord, then running across the lawn and snatching the inflatables and stuffing them in her vehicle. While dashing back into the driver's seat, she trips and falls.

No. 6 - For G’Nadine Grant, dressing up for Christmas is a tradition she takes seriously.

Her closet is full of festivity, from ugly sweaters to Santa stockings to elf shoes. But this year, her holiday cheer is mixed with shock. Grant went on Walmart's website looking for ugly Christmas sweaters and said she couldn't believe what we saw when she typed in "plus-size ugly Christmas sweaters women" in the search bar. The website lists the sizes as 3x, 4x, 2xxl — and "cow." Grant tried calling the company's corporate office but hit a dead end.