6 to Know: Cruise Ships Docking Locally with Positive COVID-19 Cases

It’s Monday, January 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Several people were hurt after an argument turned into a shooting Sunday at CityPlace Doral, according to Doral Police.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in one of the parking garages. The commotion caused several people to be injured, but police say there don't seem to be injuries because of the gun shots. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The suspect, a male who was wearing a pink sweatshirt, khaki shorts and a black cap, fled to the second floor. The suspect has not been identified and the scene remained active. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 2 - Another cruise ship docked at the Port of Miami with people who tested positive for COVID-19 while on board.

Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas landed Sunday with at least 163 positive crew members, according to Cruise Law News. This week both Norwegian and Royal Caribbean canceled a number of voyages. Passengers on the ship said the staff tried to keep a sense of calm throughout. Royal Caribbean said the Jewel of the Seas won’t sail until February 20 and another three cruises are now paused as well. Symphony of the Seas won’t sail until January 29, Vision of the Seas until March 7 and Serenade of the Seas until April 26. For more on the COVID surge. Click here for NBC 6’s team coverage.

No. 3 - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida have increased by more than 365% in the last two weeks, and more than 90% in one week, according to the latest data from the state.

Hospitalizations rose from about 5,000 COVID patients to about 8,500 over the past week, according to federal government data. Cases in the state have continued to rise, reaching another record of 76,887 daily cases on Friday, CDC data shows. At Jackson Health, officials said there's been a 258% in patients with COVID-19 in the last two weeks, with 500 patients as of Friday afternoon. At Baptist Health, there are currently more than 765 patients — a 370% increase in two weeks. Meanwhile, Florida’s seven-day average in deaths is at its lowest level since March 2020, with four deaths per day.

No. 4 - Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online. The longtime host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos," Saget played a squeaky-clean widower and father to three young girls on “Full House,” the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley when it debuted in 1987.

No. 5 - The infant son of two Florida police deputies who died by suicide will be adopted by a close relative, according to a fundraising page to support the child.

Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office both died by suicide this week, according to the Sheriff’s Office, leaving behind their 1-month-old son Jayce Osteen. Kelly Ridle, a friend of Osteen who created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jayce’s future, shared the news that the infant would be adopted by a “close family member.” “The families of Clayton and Victoria are so grateful for all prayers and support received,” Ridle wrote on the donation page. “All donations will be used for enriching Jayce’s life experiences and securing a brighter future.”

No. 6 - They came running off the sideline after the last play, one final sprint of the season, one final moment of joy. The Miami Dolphins aren't going to the playoffs. But they went into the offseason happy.

Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Tua Tagovailoa used his legs — not his arm — to get a critical first down in the final moments and the Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday. A team that started 1-7 won eight of its last nine games, finishing 9-8. Xavien Howard returned an interception for a touchdown and Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and a score for Miami, which finished with a winning record for the second consecutive season and once again didn’t have a playoff berth to show for it.