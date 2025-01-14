911 calls capture chaos after 10-year-old was shot by stray bullet in NW Miami-Dade

911 calls captured the desperate moments after a 10-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet in northwest Miami-Dade during a New Year's celebration.

Weeks later, police are still trying to find the person who fired the gunshot that killed Yaneliz Munguia.

She was ringing in the new year with her family outside their home in the 2100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Allapattah when she suddenly collapsed around 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

The 911 calls captured the chaos after the girl was shot in the head.

Her parents started looking her over for injuries and discovered a wound to the back of her head. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Munguia had just turned 10 on Dec. 26. Flowers, candles and a stuffed animal now mark the spot near where she was killed.

"She was a beautiful girl. We give thanks because she was the best daughter we ever had," her father, Carlos, said after she died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.