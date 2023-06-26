A boat crashed into the Fisher Island Ferry, killing 1. Here's what to know of the exclusive transport

Fisher Island is a private residential community famous for being home to some of the country's wealthiest.

On Sunday, around 3:30 a.m. a 32-foot boat collided with the 146-foot Fisher Island Ferry just east of Pilot House Station at Dodge Island, not far from Port of Miami, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

One of the men on the smaller boat, 29-year-old Angel Dominguez, of Hialeah, was assisted by people on the ferry and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The body of a second man who was on the smaller boat, 27-year-old Cristian Gaston Fernandez, of Cutler Bay, was found by Miami Fire Rescue divers, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The deadly crash, which is the second involving the ferry since 2020, closed PortMiami hours, delaying hundreds of passengers.

Here is everything you need to know about the exclusive transport:

Where is Fisher Island?

Fisher Island is an exclusive island located off the southern tip of Miami Beach, just north of the Port of Miami.

Once the winter estate of William K. Vanderbilt II, Fisher Island is now a private residential community.

Where can I board the Fisher Island Ferry?

If you are looking to board the Fisher Island Ferry, it departs from Terminal Island Road along the MacArthur Causeway.

The MacArthur Causeway connects Miami to Miami Beach.

If I don't take the Fisher Island Ferry is there another way to get onto the island?

No. Because Fisher Island houses many of the nation's billionaires, access to the island is restricted.

There are no roads or highways that connect the mainland with the island, so if you are looking to go onto Fisher Island, you need to either board the ferry or arrive by some other boat.

What is the schedule for the Fisher Island Ferry?

The Fisher Island Ferry travels between the terminal and private island community every 10 minutes on weekdays.

On Saturdays, the ferry continues to depart every 10 minutes between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday ferries, however, operate on demand from 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays.

Are there any vehicle restrictions for the Fisher Island Ferry?

The Fisher Island Ferry can accommodate any car, emergency vehicle or commercial truck that is less than 24 feet long and 8 feet wide.

Ferries can also lug cars with a trailer attached as long as they are less than 40 feet long and 8 feet wide.

What happened with the Fisher Island Ferry in 2020?

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, a vehicle on a Fisher Island Ferry ended up in the water, said Robert Sosa of the Fisher Island Community Association. He said it's currently unknown how the vehicle went into the water.

Coast Guard officials said they found the 2019 Mercedes Benz with two unresponsive women inside.

The following day, the bodies were identified as those of 63-year-old Emma Afra of Miami and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms of Harrison, New York.