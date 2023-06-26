Victims of fatal boat crash involving Fisher Island Ferry identified as investigation continues

Authorities have identified the victims of Sunday's boat collision in Miami that left one man dead and another hospitalized, as the investigation into the crash continued.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. when a 32-foot boat collided with the 146-foot Fisher Island Ferry just east of Pilot House Station at Dodge Island, not far from Port of Miami, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

One of the men on the smaller boat, 29-year-old Angel Dominguez, of Hialeah, was assisted by people on the ferry and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The body of a second man who was on the smaller boat, 27-year-old Cristian Gaston Fernandez, of Cutler Bay, was found by Miami Fire Rescue divers, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victims. This is an active investigation," the FWC said in a statement Monday.

NBC6's Kim Wynne has more on the delays caused by the deadly crash.

Members of FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard were at the scene for several hours Sunday, rerouting tour groups that were set to depart from a blocked-off area of the nearby Miami Beach Marina.

The crash also had the nearby Port of Miami closed for several hours, leaving hundreds stuck on cruise ships or in terminals.

The port eventually reopened around 6 p.m.