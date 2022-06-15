‘He Was a Literal Angel': Sister Remembers Teen Killed in Accidental Shooting

The sister of the 15-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting in Pembroke Pines over the weekend is remembering her brother as "the most amazing human being."

Achilles Lopez died Saturday after a family member mishandled a firearm and unintentionally shot him, police said.

"All I can tell you is he was the most amazing human being," Tyrani Lopez told NBC 6 over a message on social media. "And I know everyone says that, but he was a literal angel. Loving, smart, kind, compassionate. Everything I prayed for in a brother. He didn’t deserve this."

NBC 6's Cristian Benavides speaks to the friend of a teen shot over the weekend in Pembroke Pines

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tyrani Lopez said the teen was an animal lover and shared a story of when Achilles got his Australian Shepherd that he named Kash.

"…For years he begged my dad for a dog of his own … Showing my dad how responsible he was because he’d come over and ask to feed my dogs and take them out," she said. "We suprised him with his first puppy and he was so excited and happy and that dog meant the world to him…"

The state attorney’s office still hasn’t indicated whether they will press charges against the woman who police say discharged the firearm unintentionally due to negligence and mishandling.

The teen's best friend, Carlos Santos, told NBC 6 earlier this week that Achilles' stepmother was playing with a gun at the dinner table before the shooting.

Officials haven't confirmed the identity of the woman who handled the weapon.

In the wake of the shooting, a gun safety expert is stressing firearms are not to be played with.

Jose Salas of Black Hawk Security Training School is reminding gun owners to remove the magazine and check the chamber of a firearm.

The teen's funeral services are scheduled for Thursday.