A tropical depression could form in the Atlantic this week, NHC says. Here's what to know

By Monica Galarza

The National Hurricane Center says that a tropical depression could form in the Atlantic by the end of the week.

According to the NHC, the disturbance, which is located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, is in an unfavorable environment and development is not anticipated in the next couple of days.

However, this system is forecast to move generally westward to west-southwestward, and environmental conditions could become more favorable for gradual development by the middle end of the week.

According to the NHC, a tropical depression could form as the system moves west-northwestward and approaches or moves near the Leeward Islands.

The chance of development in the next 48 hours is only 10%, but the system has a 50% of developing in the next seven days.

