‘A wonderful child': Family mourns teen killed in Hallandale Beach shooting as cops seek gunman

Friday nights in the fall typically shimmer with high school football excitement for the Impert family.

But this Friday was heartbreakingly different.

They held a viewing at a Miami Gardens church for 16-year-old Marcus Impert, who was tragically shot and killed in early September.

The incident occurred on Sept. 7 in Hallandale Beach.

Responding to a ShotSpotter alert on Foster Road, investigators say they found Marcus seated in a 2019 gray Camry, having suffered a gunshot wound.

"He was coming home from the football game and the details are fuzzy, I'm not sure what happened is that he went back, gunshots went out and he got shot,” said Myriam Impert, Marcus's devastated mother.

Pictures of Marcus proudly wearing his Hallandale Beach High School football uniform paint a poignant image of a young man with big dreams of one day reaching the NFL.

“I can only think about positive memories. I don't think there's anything anyone can say that's wrong about Marcus because he was such a wonderful child. He was wonderful all the way around,” Myriam shared.

As investigators follow leads, the family grapples with the anguish of the unknown.

“Whomever did it, he didn't deserve that. You took a piece of our soul. You took a piece of our heart. Some of us haven't been able to sleep, eat most of all. Me? I can't remember the last time I actually ate something and enjoyed it. My mom has to force me to eat something and keep it down. And I just want my son back. I just want to hold him one more time. I just want to tell him that I love him one more time. And they took him away. They took him away. And I want somebody to pay for it,” said an emotional Myriam.

In hopes of obtaining crucial information, Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $5,000.

“The only thing I'd like to say is if you know something, please say something. He was our son. He meant the world to us. And he was taken from us too soon by senseless gun violence,” urged Oshea Swain, Marcus's stepfather.

As the Impert family waits for justice, they cling to memories of Marcus's radiant smile.

“Marcus, I love you. I've always loved you. You know I loved you first. Like we would joke, right? We can't wait to see you up there, baby. I know you're making God laugh because you were a true jokester,” said Myriam.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department and Crime Stoppers are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.