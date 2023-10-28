Alleged domestic victim accused of trying to extort $50K from husband's mom to drop charges

Isabel Garran, 23, who first appeared before law enforcement as a domestic violence victim, but is now behind bars, accused of felony extortion.

The chain of events dates back to May 19, when Garran filed domestic violence charges against her husband, Guglielmo Marcone. Her allegations against him included slamming her head against and wall and threatening to kill her friend.

However, investigators say the tables turned against Garran when she allegedly demanded $50,000 from her mother-in-law to drop the charges against Marcone.

"She had already filed the domestic violence report in which detectives, you know, did their job and made an arrest. But it wasn't for her to turn around and try to victimize someone else and extort money from them is completely unacceptable. And that is why now she is facing a felony,” said Kiara Delva, Miami PD PIO.

In the unfolding investigation, police say evidence, including text messages, indicated Garran’s alleged attempt at extortion following the domestic violence incident.

Police say a meeting on Brickell Key Drive became a cornerstone of the investigators’ case where Garran allegedly demanded the hefty payoff from her mother-in-law.

Garran is currently held on a $75,000 bond in the Miami-Dade County jail.

Miami P.D. urged caution against giving into extortion demands, and encouraged possible victims to maintain written or electronic records of extortion attempts.