Another Round of Restaurant, Bar Shutdowns Following COVID Violations in Ft. Lauderdale

Another five restaurants were fined in Fort Lauderdale by the city's Community Enhancement and Compliance Division for not abiding by coronavirus regulations following another round of inspections on Friday, July 3rd.

The public health guidelines in place for restaurants include the following:

Facility does not exceed 50% of maximum occupancy

Tables are at least six feet apart

Signage with COVID guidelines is displayed

Servers are wearing facial coverings

Patrons are not congregating at the bar area

On Friday, four restaurants around Las Olas Boulevard were fined $250 for not enforcing social distancing, including Anna's Florist Coffee and Wine Bar, Louie Bossi's Ristorante and Bar, Fishtales, and YOLO.

Fishtales and Yolo also were not enforcing the use of facial coverings. All four restaurants were shut down.

One bar in the area, Hunter's Beach Bar, was found to be open and selling alcohol on the premises, which is currently prohibited in the state of Florida.

Hunter's was issued a $15,000 fine and shut down.