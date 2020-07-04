Fort Lauderdale

Another Round of Restaurant, Bar Shutdowns Following COVID Violations in Ft. Lauderdale

By Daniela Flamini

Susannah Bryan/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Guests sit next to the bar at Piazza Italia in Fort Lauderdale, a violation of coronavirus guidelines. The restaurant was closed and issued a fine of $15,000 by city officials.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Another five restaurants were fined in Fort Lauderdale by the city's Community Enhancement and Compliance Division for not abiding by coronavirus regulations following another round of inspections on Friday, July 3rd.

The public health guidelines in place for restaurants include the following:

  • Facility does not exceed 50% of maximum occupancy
  • Tables are at least six feet apart
  • Signage with COVID guidelines is displayed
  • Servers are wearing facial coverings
  • Patrons are not congregating at the bar area

On Friday, four restaurants around Las Olas Boulevard were fined $250 for not enforcing social distancing, including Anna's Florist Coffee and Wine Bar, Louie Bossi's Ristorante and Bar, Fishtales, and YOLO.

Local

Pompano Beach 5 mins ago

Broward Authorities Searching for Shooter in Transgender Woman's Killing

fourth of july Jun 29

Where to Watch Fireworks Online and In-Person This Fourth of July in Miami

Fishtales and Yolo also were not enforcing the use of facial coverings. All four restaurants were shut down.

One bar in the area, Hunter's Beach Bar, was found to be open and selling alcohol on the premises, which is currently prohibited in the state of Florida.

Hunter's was issued a $15,000 fine and shut down.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdalecoronavirus floridaShutdownlas olas boulevard
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us