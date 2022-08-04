Arrest Made After Teen Shot, Killed Outside Little Havana Home

Isaiah Hernandez was just about to begin his senior year at Miami Jackson High School — the 17-year-old was described as a big teddy bear who had good grades and big dreams.

"I just want everyone to know he was a big bear with a big heart," said Orlando Hernandez, the teen's father. "He wanted to do something in life, do better in life."

But on Tuesday night, Hernandez was gunned down in Little Havana. Officials announced Thursday that 18-year-old Demarcus Cook was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

At around 8 p.m., prosecutors said Hernandez was standing outside of his home when Cook pulled up in a vehicle.

Police said the suspect was there to purchase marijuana — and during the transaction, the suspect allegedly opened fire.

The father of the victim heard the shots and ran outside. Orlando Hernandez said he held his son in his arms as he passed away — and that he recognized the suspect.

"I didn’t like that person — that person got something behind him," the father told NBC 6 Thursday.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Cook had his first court appearance Thursday. He was arrested after police were able to link him to the gun that was used in the shooting.

According to the arrest report, the suspect was apparently looking to steal the marijuana that was being sold to him and that may be the motive behind the shooting.

But the suspect’s defense attorney argued in court that Cook is actually the victim and that shots were fired in self-defense.

The suspect’s sister was apparently with him in the car as the transaction took place and that she is registered to carry a gun. Both the suspect and the suspect’s sister had been shot by the victim during the incident, it was revealed in court.

The judge ordered Cook to be held with no bond, pending an Arthur Hearing, where the self-defense argument will be heard.