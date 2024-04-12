Arrest made in execution-style murder of Brownsville jet ski shop owner

Police have made an arrest after a well-known business owner was gunned down execution-style at his jet ski repair shop in Brownsville this week.

Joseph Fullwood, 46, was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of German Amado de la Cruz Jr.

According to an arrest report, de la Cruz was working at Miami Beach Jet Ski Rentals on Wednesday evening when Fullwood entered the business, walked up to de la Cruz, and shot him. Fullwood then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Joseph Fullwood

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A witness told detectives he heard gunshots and found de la Cruz on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. He called 911, and paramedics took de la Cruz to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the shooting was captured on surveillance footage. On Thursday, Fullwood was identified as the shooter from a photographic lineup. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop and ultimately provided a video-recorded confession after he gave detectives inconsistent statements police said did not correspond with evidence and surveillance footage from the scene.

Ernesto Perdomo, de la Cruz's father-in-law, told NBC6 on Thursday that the business owner was a good person.

"I know he was a good person," he said. "He has too many friends, but I don't know."

Loved ones said de la Cruz has been at the Brownsville warehouse for about six years and he is well known in the area. They told NBC6 the shooting was very brazen, at point-blank range.

Fullwood faces a second-degree murder charge. Attorney information was not available.