Aspiring female rapper arrested in man's fatal shooting in Wynwood

An aspiring female rapper was arrested on a murder charge after police said she fatally shot a man in Wynwood.

Kevhani Camilla Hicks, 27, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Monday morning shooting, an arrest report said.

Hicks is a rapper known as Key Vhani, and also lists herself as the CEO of Pretty Thug Music.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kevhani Hicks

According to the report, Miami Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1:35 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Officers found a man who'd been shot multiple times lying on the ground, and Hicks with blunt force injuries nearby, the report said.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where the man, whose identity wasn't released, died from his injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident found surveillance footage that showed Hicks get out of a white Lexus sedan before the driver gets out and starts attacking Hicks, throwing her to the ground, the report said.

A second man gets out of the back of the Lexus and also starts to attack Hicks, the report said.

At one point, all three ended up on the ground with the second man on top of Hicks, the report said.

The footage showed the driver get up and try to pull the second man off Hicks, who collects her things and starts walking away, the report said.

The second man follows her before he starts to walk back to the Lexus, and that's when Hicks begins to fire in his direction in the footage, according to the report.

The victim is seen collapsing in the roadway as Hicks is then struck by the Lexus as the driver fled the scene, the report said.

Hicks was treated and released from the hospital before she was interviewed by police.

In her police interview, Hicks told detectives she'd been involved in a verbal dispute with her manager which quickly escalated and turned physical, the report said.

“We know that based on her statement, that the victim in this case is her manager and she says that she’s a singer. But we don’t know what led to this argument," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said.

Hicks said she was attacked by the two men but when the driver pulled the other man back, she grabbed her purse which contained her gun, the report said.

"As the defendant began to walk away from the victim, the victim began yelling threats at her and his voice grew closer. The defendant stated she was in fear due to the victim's size and upon hearing the victim yell 'I'll kill you with one hit,'" the report said.

She said that's when she turned and opened fire on him, but said he appeared to be angrier and was "positioning himself to lunge at her, at which time she began firing again," the report said.

Hicks said as she fired in his direction, she was hit by the Lexus, the report said.

The report said that after Hicks was presented with the video footage that showed her firing at the man as his back is toward her, she "maintained that she was in fear for her life as the events unfolded."

Hicks appeared in court Tuesday, where her public defender called it a "clear case of self-defense" while asking for Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer to set a bond.

"I believe she does have a very good self-defense claim but that claim is a defense of the charge, it doesn't negate the finding that there is probable cause for second-degree murder, the victim was walking away and she shot him after he was beating on her," Glazer said in denying bond for Hicks.

Police said they're still trying to find the driver of the Lexus to get his side of the story.