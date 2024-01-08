Baby's body discovered in dumpster in Hollywood neighborhood

Police are investigating after a baby's body was discovered inside a dumpster in a Hollywood neighborhood Monday morning.

The infant's body was found by a construction worker inside the dumpster in the 1700 block of Rodman Street, just east of U.S. 1, around 8 a.m., Hollywood Police officials said.

According to police, the infant was unresponsive, and livesaving measures were performed, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage showed the dumpster in a parking lot outside an apartment complex. Detectives had the area closed off and were inspecting the contents.

Police haven't released any other details about the baby, including its age or sex.

Homicide detectives were investigating.

"If you live near this area, this is the 1700 block of Rodman Street in Hollywood, and you have a Ring camera, and you believe you have some sort of footage on your Ring camera or your doorbell camera, please don’t hesitate to call us," Hollywood Police spokesperson Christian Lata said. "Also, a lot of people now have Teslas and those vehicles have 24-7 surveillance around the cars, and you live around the area and you have one of those vehicles that are constantly recording, take a second, look at your vehicle and see if you have anything that would be useful to us.”

