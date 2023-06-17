Baggage system outage causing massive delays at Miami International Airport

Hundreds of flights were delayed at both Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airports on Saturday, while a few dozen were canceled between both.

Lance Miller, who flew into Miami for a family visit and a cruise, spoke to NBC6 after his flight into MIA from Atlanta was delayed on the tarmac for a few hours.

"I'm used to maybe a 20, 30-minute delay, but this definitely almost 3 hours was my most significant delay I've experienced," said Miller.

Similarly, Chris Miguel, who flew into Miami from California and is also heading for a cruise, expressed his discontentment.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Very frustrating. I’ve never had to sit in a plane for 3 hours on the ground," Miguel said.

Kim Miles, who was traveling for Father's Day and to see her ill parents in North Carolina, experienced multiple issues.

After boarding her plane that was slated to fly to Atlanta, she says it stayed on the Tarmac for a few hours, before the flight was eventually canceled.

"We never left," she said. "Delay from Miami due to conveyor belt problems. And then there was a weather problem and the lightning strike. So the plane can fly out to the tarmac, active runway, only to find we had a mechanical, two mechanicals!"

The weather was responsible for at least 500 delays at Miami International Airport and a minimum of 235 at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International.

At last word, there were at least 44 canceled MIA flights were canceled, and at least two canceled at FLL.

Adding to the chaos, the bag check system at Miami Airport's South Terminal was broken, resulting in bags being checked at the Central Terminal.

This caused additional difficulties for those flying from Areas H or J.

The TSA, in a statement to NBC6, confirmed it was addressing the bag check system issue and encouraged passengers to arrive early for their flights to accommodate potential delays.

“TSA is working to address disruptions at Miami International Airport with the checked bag screening equipment, which is currently not operating at full capacity,” said TSA Spokesperson, Lorie Dankers. “TSA worked closely throughout the day with the airlines and airport to initiate alternate processes to screen the checked baggage of travelers departing MIA. While TSA is optimistic this situation will be resolved soon, we encourage all travelers to allow ample time for their checked baggage to be screened ahead of their flight departure.”

Despite the frustrations, many travelers in Terminal H tried to keep a positive outlook.

"You are kind of wondering what's going on with the planes and the delays, manpower, what is it? But they explained that there was a weather situation and they everybody was working and trying to get all the planes through the gates and they were very nice and accommodating. And like I said, they gave us food and water and kept us cool," shared Miller.

Miles echoed his sentiment.

"This is a mechanical [issue]. We can't do anything about it. And that said, you have to go with the flow, as they say. You have to be appreciative of what you do rather than what you don't have,” said Miles.