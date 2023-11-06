Barrage of gunfire heard in new video from murder of man in North Lauderdale

A barrage of gunshots can be heard in new surveillance footage from a man's murder in North Lauderdale earlier this year, as authorities continue their search for the suspects responsible.

The new footage was released Monday by the Broward Sheriff's Office in the April 27 killing of 36-year-old Leayle Powell, of Coral Springs.

Officials said Powell was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds behind a building near the 7400 block of Kimberly Boulevard.

He was airlifted to Broward Health North where he died from his injuries.

BSO had previously released surveillance footage of three people believed to be involved in the shooting.

In the new surveillance video, the three people are seen walking toward an apartment complex before multiple gunshots are heard.

The people are then captured on video running from the location and entering a red Honda Accord and leaving the scene.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case and authorities are asking anyone with info to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.