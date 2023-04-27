BSO Presence at North Lauderdale Apartment Complex Leaves Many Concerned

Law enforcement were investigating Thursday at an apartment complex in North Lauderdale.

Deputies and detectives spent several hours at the complex on Kimberly Boulevard off of Southwest 71st Avenue. Crime scene tape surrounded a portion of the neighborhood and several evidence markers were on the ground.

The active investigation has left many people in the community concerned. A middle school is about a mile from the homes and several young people were seen walking around the complex.

Several people told NBC6 they came home this afternoon to activity outside. One woman said in the 30-plus years she's lived here, she doesn't recall a heavy law enforcement presence like this.

She's not only worried for herself, but for her mom who also lives here.

"It's scary, especially because she's older and alone all day and nobody is here with her,” Leslie Arenas said. "It is scary because you never know what happens."

NBC6 reached out to BSO for more information.

This is a developing story.