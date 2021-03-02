Bicyclist Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Car in Homestead

A person was airlifted to an area hospital after police say they were struck by a car while riding their bicycle on a Homestead roadway.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and 8th Street, where Homestead Police confirmed the crash took place before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center, where their condition and identity have not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene and spoke with officers.

Officials have not said if any charges may be filed as their investigation continues.