Body discovered in Pembroke Pines canal

By NBC6

A body was found submerged in a canal Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Miramar Police officers were dispatched at 7:37 p.m. to Southwest 196th Avenue, south of Pembroke Road, after fishermen found the body in the water.

Officers also discovered a submerged vehicle in the area, police said.

The person has not been identified. Authorities did not have information on the make and model of the vehicle.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

