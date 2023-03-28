Body Discovered In Mercedes Found Engulfed in Flames in Pompano Beach: BSO

Authorities are investigating after the body of a person was discovered inside a vehicle that was found engulfed in flames in Pompano Beach Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies received a call about a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Northwest 32nd Court around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found a Mercedes-Benz SUV engulfed in flames.

Crews put the fire out and found the body inside the Mercedes. The person's identity was not released.

Footage from the scene showed the burned out SUV with what appeared to be a red gas canister on the ground nearby.

Investigators have not released any other details on the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident along with homicide and crime scene detectives.