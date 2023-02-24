Miami Beach

Body Found Near South Pointe Park Amid Search for Missing Diver

People at the beach said they saw the commotion

By Steve Litz and Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A body was found amid the search for a diver who was reported missing Friday, Miami Beach Police officials said.

The submerged body was recovered from the South Pointe jetty, officials said. No other information was given.

Authorities had been searching for a diver who'd been reported missing in the area earlier in the morning.

People at the beach said they saw the commotion. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"We just saw the cops come, we did not know what happened, we figured somebody either jumped off," one witness said.

"There were a lot of police over here, maybe like five cops, and there was a helicopter, and there were a bunch of rescues," another witness said. "We think someone drowned over there because they were too many cops."

Police said they're investigating.

Local

Miami 26 mins ago

South Florida Mom Takes Messy Leap of Faith to Bring Art Education to Kids

Democratic Party 21 hours ago

Florida Democrats Pick Nikki Fried as New Party Chair Saturday

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us