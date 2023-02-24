Body Found Near South Pointe Park Amid Search for Missing Diver

A body was found amid the search for a diver who was reported missing Friday, Miami Beach Police officials said.

The submerged body was recovered from the South Pointe jetty, officials said. No other information was given.

Authorities had been searching for a diver who'd been reported missing in the area earlier in the morning.

People at the beach said they saw the commotion.

"We just saw the cops come, we did not know what happened, we figured somebody either jumped off," one witness said.

"There were a lot of police over here, maybe like five cops, and there was a helicopter, and there were a bunch of rescues," another witness said. "We think someone drowned over there because they were too many cops."

Police said they're investigating.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.