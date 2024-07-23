Bodycam shows arrest of convicted sex offender accused of Miami Beach attack

Body camera footage shows the moments police arrested a convicted sex offender who was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on rollerblades on Miami Beach.

The assault happened in the early morning of July 16 on the Beachwalk between 23rd and 24th streets. After two days of searching, Miami Beach Police arrested 30-year-old Keith Hill Jr. of Illinois on sexual battery charges.

Miami Beach police have arrested a suspect after a woman was sexually battered earlier this week on the beach walk. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports.

Police said the victim was rollerblading when a man grabbed her from behind, unprovoked. Cameras around the area captured part of what Miami Beach Police spokesperson Chris Bess called a “brazen and senseless attack."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The man then fled to the Broward County area, Bess said.

The bodycam showed Hollywood Police officers approaching Hill on the beach Friday and taking him into custody. Hill was apparently "known" in the Broward County area.

Hill was also booked on charges of failing to register as a sex offender, of which he was convicted in Illinois, and providing false ID to law enforcement.

“This was a very, very traumatic experience for our victim," Bess said. "So this apprehension not only is a win for our city, but we are providing our victim with justice."

On Saturday, Hill allegedly refused to appear in court. He remains booked in the Paul Rein Detention Facility.