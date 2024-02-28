Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

All-clear after bomb threat leads to evacuation at Stoneman Douglas in Parkland

The school was evacuated as a precaution after the threat was called in by phone, Broward County Public Schools officials said

A bomb threat led to an evacuation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday morning.

The school was evacuated as a precaution after the threat was called in by phone, Broward County Public Schools officials said.

All students and staff were safe, officials said. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed MSD students gathering on athletic fields as law enforcement closed off the area around the school.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded and after searching the campus, they gave the all-clear to resume normal operations and let students return to classes.

Nearby Westgate Middle School was also placed on secure status as a precaution.

"Parents have been informed of the evacuation and are asked to be patient during this process," district officials said in a statement.

The school was the site of a 2018 mass shooting that left 17 students and staff dead.

